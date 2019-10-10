There is ‘Nathuram Raj’ in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:43 IST

JHANSI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saying there is not ‘Ram Raj’ but ‘Nathuram Raj’ in the state, a day after he visited the family of a man killed in a police encounter over alleged illegal sand mining.

The BJP was quick to hit back at the SP chief, saying he is concerned about the sand mining mafia and caste arithmetic.

Police had said Pushpendra Yadav was killed in an encounter on Sunday after he opened fire on a patrol team. But his family members have alleged that he was killed in a staged gunfight after he refused to pay bribe to the police station in-charge and threatened to expose him.

The statements of Jhansi SSP and the SHO on the encounter were inconsistent, Yadav said.

The SP chief visited Pushpendra Yadav’s family on Wednesday and assured them help.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, he said, “There are many loopholes in the police story.” Yadav said he has “no trust” in the police and the administration.

“Which Ram Raj is going on in UP? This is not Ram Raj but Nathuram Raj. With mob lynching, police lynching have also started in the state,” he said at the press conference.

Yadav said the truth of the Pushpendra Yadav encounter was known to all “but the state government continues to shield the murderers.”

“The encounter is fake; a judicial inquiry should immediately be ordered by a sitting high court judge,” he said.

“The family wants justice and it is fighting to get justice. The role of government was condemnable as it was in some other cases, too,” he said .

In the Chinmayanand case, the police sent the complainant to jail, he said and added that the Unnao rape victim is fighting for the justice and she even paid a heavy price because of the government’s failure to take appropriate action.

“Many people were murdered in Sonbhadra. There is jungle rule in Uttar Pradesh, the sufferers do not get justice and people, by and large, are fed up of police torture,” he said.

“The people should not be punished in this way, no government is forever,” he said.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh had told reporters that the SHO was returning in his private vehicle from a vacation when the exchange of fire took place, but the station house officer involved said he was on patrol duty.

Police have also claimed that Pushpendra Yadav, who ran a sand mining business, was shot dead after he opened fire on the police officer who had seized his truck a few days earlier.

Pushpendra Yadav’s family alleged that the area police officer in-charge, Dharmendra Chauhan, was demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe to release his truck.

“We demand a probe by a sitting high court judge. The police have made Pushpendra’s brother, who is in the security forces and was on duty in Delhi, an accused in the case,” Yadav said.

“Not much should be expected from the police force of a state where the chief minister openly asks them to ‘thok dalo’ (shoot) those taking law in their own hands,” he said.

Slamming Akhilesh Yadav, senior BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said: “It was an encounter but Akhilesh has to go to the person’s house because he is in love with the sand mining mafia and has to take care of the caste equation. He does not care how the sand mining mafia should be eradicated. This is precisely why he was thrown out by people in the elections.”

