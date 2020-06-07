e-paper
Three held for killing 20-year-old youth in Rajpura

A dismembered body of the deceased was recovered from the Bhakra canal on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Patiala
Four days after a 20-year-old youth went missing, the police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly murdering him in Shamdu village of Rajpura sub-division here.

A dismembered body of the deceased, identified as Lalit Kumar, was recovered from the Bhakra canal on Sunday.

Police said Lalit had developed animosity with the accused after allegedly circulating an obscene video of one of the accused’s sister.

“On June 2, the accused came to Lalit’s house in the evening and took him out on the pretext of resolving the issue. But my son didn’t return home that night,” said Lalit’s father in his police complaint.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said based on the complaint, three of the accused – Arjun Kumar, Bittu and Darshan Kumar – were arrested.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they drank liquor till with Lalit till 2am on June 3 and then beat him up,” the DSP said, adding that the accused then drove Lalit to Bhakra canal and pushed him in.

The other accused have been identified as Sunny, Dellu alias Nepali, Aman and Suraj.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

