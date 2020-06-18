Three hospital employees among 23 test positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:28 IST

Panchkula: Twenty-three people, including three employees of the Panchkula civil hospital, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Twelve patients are from Kalka and Pinjore, one from Raipur Rani and the rest from different parts of Panchkula along with the three hospital employees.

The tally of the district has gone up to 78 so far, while 28 people have been discharged after they recovered.

A 45-year-old woman, who worked as a cook in the doctors’ residences inside the hospital, tested positive on Thursday after she returned from Rajpura where she had gone to attend a funeral recently. Other members of her family have now tested positive, too. Her 47-year-old husband works in the post-mortem department of the hospital. Their two sons, who are in their early 20s, also work as class IV employees on contract at the hospital.

The health authorities are preparing a list of those who tested positive and their contacts.

The persons who tested positive are being shifted to the isolation ward in the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.