Three injured as gas cylinder explodes in Pataudi vegetable market

gurugram Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Three men were injured after the gas cylinder of a balloon seller exploded at a market in Pataudi on Monday night. The police said the injured men are receiving medical attention and their condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the victims are 34-year-old Manoj, 26-year-old Kalokh Singh and 29-year-old Ashok alias Chote. Police said that Manoj and Kalokh sustained minor injuries on their face. Bystanders immediately rushed the both of them to a government hospital in Pataudi . Ashok sustained an injury on his hand and was admitted in a private hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwan Singh of the Pataudi police station said, “The three men are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. According to the doctors, their condition is stable. Preliminary probe suggests the incident took place when a gas cylinder of a balloon seller exploded at the vegetable market.”

The police have not received any complaint in this regard.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 19:26 IST

