e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three killed as bike skids, falls 20ft; six-month-old survives

Three killed as bike skids, falls 20ft; six-month-old survives

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:35 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Three people were killed near Sajiwali Ghat in Shahapur on Friday as their bike skidded and fell 20ft off the hill. A six-month-old boy, who was also riding pillion, survived as he fell on the road.

According to Shahapur police, the deceased couple – Jijabai Wagh, 20; her husband Somnath Wagh, 25 – are residents of Shahapur and had gone to their relative’s place for some work.

“While the couple was returning home with the child, Swapnil, her brother, Raju Mange, 22, accompanied them on the bike. Somnath couldn’t control the bike on the steep slope and it skidded on a rock. All three of them fell 20 feet down while the six-month-old fell off the bike on to the road and survived,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“We got a call from another driver who saw the child on the side of the road. We have registered a first information
report against Somnath for rash driving,” he said.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Maharashtra sees record 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, state tally now over 1.24 lakh
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In