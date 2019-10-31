e-paper
Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Three killed, two injured after car tyre bursts

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent 
HT Correspondent 
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Three persons were killed and two others injured after a car collided with a two-wheeler on the Pune-Solapur highway on Thursday, said police. The incident took place near Malad village in Daund at 1 pm when the Ertiga car suffered tyre burst and hit a two-wheeler.

“The car was going towards Solapur. It seems the car driver lost control after one of its tyres burst and the vehicle, after breaking the road divider, went on the opposite lane and collided with an approaching two-wheeler,” said an official from the Daund police station. Two people riding the motorcycle and a car occupant died in the collision, he said.

Two women suffered injuries in the mishap and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained. Daund police said that the car victim were from Bhigwan, while the two-wheeler riders were from Karjat-Jamkhed area.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 19:27 IST

