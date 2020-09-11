e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three masked men booked for opening fire at 23-year-old in Ludhiana village

Three masked men booked for opening fire at 23-year-old in Ludhiana village

The police suspected the accused were known to the victim and that personal rivalry was the reason behind the crime.

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After asking a man out on the street on the pretext of discussing a matter, three masked men opened fire at him in Jassar village of Dehlon on Friday afternoon and fled.

The victim, identified as Karamjit Singh, 23, suffered three bullet injuries on his wrist, shoulder and ankle. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

The police suspected the accused were known to the victim and that personal rivalry was the reason behind the crime.

Nirmal Singh, the victim’s father, said the three men had knocked at their door and asked for his eldest son Kamaljit Singh. When he told them that Kamaljit was not home, they asked for Karamjit.

Nirmal said when he rushed outside after hearing gunshots, he saw his son lying in a pool of blood and the accused fleeing on a motorcycle.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh said that a case of attempt to murder was lodged against the unidentified accused. The police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the trio.

top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
House panel backs e-courts
House panel backs e-courts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In