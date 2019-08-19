Three Metro lines to hit 1,821 trees, time to raise your voice

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices seeking citizens’ response over its plan to cut 675 and transplant 1,146 trees for three Metro lines. The garden department has scheduled a hearing on citizens’ objections on August 27.

The notice was issued on behalf of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) that are implementing the Metro projects. The notices mention a total of 10 proposals to cut or transplant seven trees for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), 1,510 trees for Metro-4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavli) and 304 trees for Metro-6 (Lokhandwala-Vikhroli).

“Citizens can email their suggestions and objections to sg.gardens@mcgm.gov.in or attend a public hearing at the gardens department office at Byculla zoo on August 27,” said an official from the garden department.

In case of Metro-3, the seven trees are currently located at Worli, while for Metro-6, the 304 trees are located at Mahakali, Seepz, Saki Vihar, Rambaug and Powai lake. The 1,510 trees to be impacted by Metro-4 are located at Bhakti Park, Wadala, Ghatkopar, Amar Mahal, Anil Nagar, Kurla, Bhandup, LBS Marg and Mulund check naka etc, states the notice.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena, who has been following every proposal put forward by the garden department, said, “This is the 33rd tree removal notice this year since January 1. The total now comes to 12,310 trees, which is an average of 52 trees a day. If all these proposals are passed, the city will suffer a great deal. Although the proposal also includes tree transplantation, the success rate of transplants is poor.”

