Three militants killed in overnight operation in Kashmir’s Shopian

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:42 IST

Three militants were killed in an overnight exchange of fire with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

They said that the exchange of fire began on Tuesday evening at Sugan area of Shopian after police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly cordoned off the area.

The gunfight continued through the night; the two men were killed early Wednesday and the third one later in the morning.

“ Two unidentified terrorists were killed. The operation is going on,” the Kashmir Police tweeted.

Later it said that one more unidentified militant was killed, taking the country to three. “Search is going on. Further details shall follow,” it said.

A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in retaliation in Ganderbal on Tuesday evening when he attacked a BJP worker. The worker’s personal security officer was also injured in the attack and later succumbed.

Two CRPF personnel were killed and three wounded in a militant attack at Pampore on Monday.

On September 27, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police officials said.

On September 25, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders were killed after a night-long exchange of fire in Sirhama area in Bijbhera. The militants were identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama and Abu Rehan alias Towheed, a Pakistani national.

On September 22, a militant was also killed in an encounter with security forces in an overnight gunfight in central Kashmir, officials had said. The slain militant was identified as Asif Shah resident of Samboora Pulwama. He was said to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

On September 17, three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an exchange of fire with forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. According to the police, a woman was also killed in the crossfire during the gunfight.

So far, around 184 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year.