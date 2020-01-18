e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Three mobile thieves arrested from Mumbra station

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:46 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Two people were arrested at Mumbra for snatching mobile phones of commuters.

Railway Police Force personnel said the crime took place on January 15 and 16. In one case, the accused had injured a commuter with a sharp weapon when he refused to let go of his phone. One accused was caught while he was trying to flee from the platform after snatching a phone.

“On January 15, Pankaj Sonakar, 23, was attacked by the duo while he was walking on the track. They attacked him with a pocket knife and hurled stones at him,” said an officer from RPF team, Mumbra.

“After a few hours, Sonakar spotted one of the accused at Mumbra station and alerted the RPF team,” said the officer.

Both the accused Nilesh Gavali, 26, and Hussain Shaikh, 18, are residents of Mumbra.

The police recovered Sonakar’s mobile worth Rs10,000 and Rs10,000 cash.

Another mobile thief was arrested on Thursday. Police recovered a mobile phone worth Rs11,000 from him.

