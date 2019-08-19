Three-year-old killed as house collapses in Karawal Nagar

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:27 IST

New Delhi:

A three-year-old girl died while her mother and two siblings were injured when a portion of their house in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar collapsed on Monday evening.

Police said they received a call at 5.30 pm at the Karawal Nagar police station, reporting that a wall and the ceiling of the second floor of a house in Ankur Enclave had collapsed. They said the building was old.

“A police team found that a few people were stuck under the debris of the collapsed building. With the help of locals, the debris was removed and the injured were pulled out. Fire department and other disaster management and rescue agencies were informed about the incident. Four people were pulled out of the debris and were taken to a hospital,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

Sheela Kumar (30), her daughter Neha (12), her son Monu (8) and three-year-old Nancy were taken to a hospital where Nancy was pronounced dead, deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Her father Vijay Kumar, a taxi driver, away at work. “He was informed and the body was sent for a post mortem examination. A case of causing death due to negligence was registered under IPC section 304A,” Thakur said.

Jharoda Kalan collapse

In another incident reported Monday morning, four men were injured when the roof of their old, one-storey building collapsed on them in north Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan.

Police said, while one of the men received severe head injuries, one other person was left with a fractured leg. The other two victims escaped with relatively minor injuries.

Hemendra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (north), said that the rain appeared to have led to the collapse. “We are still investigating the accident,” said the officer, adding that no case was registered until Monday.

The injured men have been identified as Rajan Kumar, Vikas, Vipin and Kundan – all of who work as labourers in north Delhi.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services), said that the call about the collapse was received at 6.45 am. “Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It was an old, dilapidated building with four rooms. The roof of one of the rooms had collapsed on the workers sleeping inside,” said Garg.

The injured workers were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre by the fire fighters.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:27 IST