Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Tiger skin worth ₹5L seized in Pune, 2 held

pune Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune police on Saturday arrested two for being in possession of tiger skin worth ₹5 lakh.

The accused, identified as Rameshwar Harishchandra Deshmukh, 35, and Vijay Ganpat Jagtap, 38, are residents of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra. The two were caught after the police received a tip-off. The officials of Unit 1 crime branch set a trap to find the two men matching the description they had received. They were on a motorbike worth ₹40,000, according to Arun Vaykar, senior police inspector of Unit 1 of crime branch. The motorbike as well as the tiger skin has been seized.

The duo were produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded to police custody. A case under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been registered at Samarth police station against the two. 

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 22:41 IST

