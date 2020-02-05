e-paper
TikTik videos at Golden Temple: SGPC moves cyber crime wing

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Amritsar With yet another ‘objectionable’ video shot inside the Golden Temple, made using the mobile application TikTok, going viral on Wednesday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has submitted a written complaint to the cyber crime cell of the Punjab Police to identify the three young women posing and dancing on a Punjabi song at the Golden Temple’s parikarma in the latest video; the song was also played on a mobile inside the shrine. The date on which the video was shot is unclear till the filing of this report.

The SGPC has taken exception to such videos in the past too and has strictly prohibited videography and audiography. A notice board prohibiting such activities has been put up in Punjabi, English as well as Hindi.

Taking a serious note of this latest viral video, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal’s personal assistant Mahinder Singh said, “Darbar Sahib is the holiest Sikh shrine and the screening of such video with vulgar song is highly condemnable and shameful. The SGPC has made a written complaint to cyber crime cell of Punjab Police to trace the three girls. Strict action will be taken.”

