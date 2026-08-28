Chennai, Tamil Nadu Minister K G Arunraj on Friday said 2,224 undergraduate AYUSH and 2,036 BNYS seats were available in government and self-financing colleges across the state. TN to begin AYUSH, BNYS counselling on Sept 3

He released the rank list for admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses-BSMS , BAMS , BUMS and BHMS - and BNYS for the 2026-27 academic year.

According to the Health and Family Welfare minister, counselling for admissions is scheduled to begin on September 3 and will be held in three regular rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

He said 10,849 of the 11,850 applications received were found eligible. Of the 1,077 applications received under the 7.5 per cent preferential quota for students who studied in government schools, 906 were found eligible.

Under the 7.5 per cent government school quota, Pa Thamilaruvi of Nagapattinam district, who scored 516 in NEET, secured the first rank, followed by Su Brindha Sri of Tirunelveli district.

In the government quota, P Kranthik of Namakkal district secured the first rank, while K Thiyagaraj of Tiruvallur district stood second.

In the management and all-India quota, K Thiyagaraj and V Hemavathi, both from Tiruvallur district, and Dharani Kannan of Madurai district were among the top rank holders.

The minister said the state government was formulating a 'positive health policy' focused on primordial and primary prevention of diseases through traditional lifestyles, yoga, naturopathy and balanced nutrition.

Separately, a 16-therapy Indian Medicine Holistic Wellness Centre was launched at the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy's Anna Nagar campus. The centre offers rejuvenation, pain management and circulation therapies at nominal rates, besides free general services.

The state has operationalised a 28-bed residential rejuvenation therapy facility at the International Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy and Medical Sciences in Chengalpattu.

Plans are underway to collaborate with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation to promote wellness and medical tourism in hill stations, the minister added.

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