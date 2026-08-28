Everyday explained: Why is Rakhi tied on the right hand?
Know why on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, celebrated this year on August 28, the Rakhi is tied on the right wrist.
Raksha Bandhan is an annual Hindu festival celebrated with fervour. This year, it falls today, on Friday, August 28. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, and in turn, brothers promise to protect their sisters for life.
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Today, the festival has evolved. Sisters tie Rakhi on each other's wrists, and even brothers tie it on their sister's hand, promising to stand by each other. The ritual of tying Rakhi is always done on the right hand. Do you know why? In today's edition of HT Lifestyle's Everyday Explained, we share why that is:
Why is Rakhi tied on the right hand?
In many Hindu rituals, according to Drik Panchang, the right hand is often used for giving and receiving, offering, blessing, and performing sacred work. Therefore, it is regarded as the hand through which a person performs important duties and actions.
If the Rakhi is tied on the right hand, it is believed that the thread protects the one who wears it, especially during the auspicious time of Shravana Purnima. It also serves as a reminder to the brother to think before he acts; his hands should be protective, supportive, serving and respectful.
Though the right wrist is the conventional choice during Raksha Bandhan rituals, practices can vary across families and communities.
What does a Rakhi symbolise?
Raksha Bandhan, the word, refers to a bond of protection. Tying Rakhi, a ceremonial thread, on this day thus becomes a symbol of protection, representing the affection and responsibilities shared between siblings.
Ultimately, the significance of what the festival represents lies more in the relationship between siblings than in the Rakhi thread. The simple act of tying it on the right wrist brings together ideas of love, protection, responsibility and family.
Raksha Bandhan history
Though there are varying legends associated with the Raksha Bandhan festival, the one most popular links it to the fierce twelve-year battle between the Gods and the Demons.
According to Drik Panchang, the Gods were defeated, and the Demons conquered Lord Indra’s kingdom and the three worlds. He sought guidance from Brihaspati, the Guru of the Gods, who advised him to perform Raksha Vidhan with a sacred mantra.
On Shravana Purnima, Brihaspati performed the ritual and empowered a Raksha Potli with sacred mantras. Shuchi, Indra’s wife, then tied it to his right hand. Strengthened by its power, Indra defeated the Demons and reclaimed his kingdom.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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