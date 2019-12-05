To end snarls, Ashram flyover will be extended to DND Flyway: Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:39 IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the flyover in south Delhi’s Ashram, an area that is choked by traffic for most part of the day, will soon be extended till the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Flyway to ensure a more seamless commute.

The project, Kejriwal said, is aimed at ending the perennial congestion in Ashram and its neighbourhoods. A budget of Rs 128 crore has been set aside for the elevated road that was approved by the Delhi cabinet Thursday.

The 1.42km extension will be constructed as a six-lane elevated road that will start from the abutment of the existing flyover. Once completed, the extension will eliminate congestion on the stretch of the Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Moolchand crossing, read the project document.

It further read, “A three-lane carriageway for traffic headed towards the Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan will join the proposed flyover after the DND Flyway interchange and another three-lane carriageway will be provided for traffic proceeding towards Bala Saheb Gurdwara on the Ring Road.”

Tenders for the project will be opened next week and the project is set to be finished within a year of the work order being issued, officials in the public works department said.

Officials said the project is expected to cut down the travel distance between south-east Delhi’s Sunlight Colony and south Delhi’s New Friends Colony by about 2.25km — commuters currently have to take a detour through Kilokari-Sarai Kale Khan area and then use the DND Flyway loop to head towards their destination.

Two subways are also part of the flyover extension plan of which one will replace an

existing pedestrian bridge and the other will be constructed near Maharani Bagh, officials said.

“The area witnesses bumper-to-bumper traffic during peak hours and an intervention was long overdue,” road transport expert P K Sarkar, former director at the Asian Institute of Transport and Design in Delhi, said.

He further said, “Once it is ready, the proposed extension is likely to witness an additional traffic load and this factor should be taken into account during the planning and design stages. The project should ensure that additional road capacity is generated to accommodate the additional traffic. Success of the project would also depend largely on the location of the points where the traffic will diverge.”

Senior government officials said the extension of the flyover is part of a larger decongestion plan for Ashram which also includes the construction of an underpass between Nizamuddin and New Friends Colony on Mathura Road, which would ease the traffic between Nehru Nagar and Maharani Bagh on the Ring Road. The Ashram intersection connects both these key stretches.

The proposal for the underpass was drafted in 2016 but work on it could only start in September this year. On the other hand, the proposal of the flyover extension was first drafted in 2017 and, the same year, it got a go-ahead from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre. But the project got delayed owing to procedural issues, a senior government official said.