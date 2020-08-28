To prevent floods, embankments built along Sutlej river in Bholewal Jadid village under MGNREGA

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:15 IST

A project worth Rs 3.5 crores to build embankments along Sutlej river in Bholewal Jadid village to prevent soil erosion has been completed in two months’ time.

District Programme Coordinator, Ludhiana had passed the project under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for construction of embankments along the Sutlej river in Bholewal Jadid village as a flood control measure.

Cost of labour under this project accounted for ₹40 lakhs.

Using tangible flood mitigation methods, wire craters were designed and filled with boulders to make long-lasting embankments. These embankments diverted the flow of water avoiding soil erosion and each embankment was placed at a suitable distance to protect the banks from caving in.

The entire funding was carried out under the MGNREGA scheme under the drainage department. This project has helped around 25 villages from getting waterlogged, said Sandeep Kumar, Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (development). The project took around two months to complete and has proved to be a boon for the surrounding villages.

“In fact, it has even helped the MGNREGA job cardholders to avail employment in the ongoing pandemic,” he said.