To thwart infiltration bid, search operation conducted in border villages of Pathankot

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:50 IST

PATHANKOT Keeping in mind the possibility of infiltration bids by militants through Pakistan from the Bamyal sector and Jammu and Kashmir due to the fog, security forces launched a massive pre-dawn cordon and search operation in Pathankot district on Wednesday.

A superintendent of police, three deputy superintendents of police, 15 inspectors, quick response and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, a Ghatak team in bullet-proof trucks and nearly 400 police personnel, including 50 women cops, were part of the operation that focused on villages along the Indo-Pak border and areas adjoining J&K.

The Bakarwal (shepherd) community, which migrates in winter from J&K to the banks of the Ravi river along with their livestock, were also subjected to surprise checks.

The team also searched the abandoned service quarters at Ranjit Sagar Dam.

SP Prabhjot Singh Virk said the exercise is part of an ongoing drive. Despite the fencing, there are stretches of the border that are porous due to their geographical condition as the Ravi flows through the area. Militants take advantage of such stretches.

“We searched vulnerable areas such as Dhinda and Simbal Sughol near Tarnah gap; Kanshi Barwaan near Jalalia rivulet gap; Khudaipur near Shangrwan rivulet gap; and BarBarmal Jattan near Paharipur Ujh river gap besides Dhar block bordering J&K,” Virk said.

It may be recalled that four heavily armed militants from Pakistan had infiltrated and laid siege to the Pathankot air force station on December 31, 2015, leaving seven security personnel dead. The same route is believed to have been used by three militants on June 27, 2015, for attacking the Dinanagar police station.