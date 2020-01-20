e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Cities / To weed out illegal hoardings, Noida authority gives unique code to all outdoor billboards

To weed out illegal hoardings, Noida authority gives unique code to all outdoor billboards

cities Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:35 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: The Noida authority has given a unique code to each billboard placed across the city in order to act against illegal ones.

Earlier, in the absence of a code, it was not easy for residents or motorists to identify the illegal hoardings. Removing illegal billboards is important for two reasons: one, the authority does not lose revenue and two, an illegal billboard defies safety procedures thereby putting motorists or pedestrians’ lives at risk.

A hoarding is deemed illegal if it is put up without obtaining a licence and paying a fee, officials said. After giving unique codes to each hoarding, the authority will identify illegal ones and bring them down.

“We have given a code to ensure only legal billboards are placed in the city,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The authority, since last September, has started a campaign against illegal hoardings and imposed penalty against those found putting up illegal billboards along roads.

“Since September 2019, we have recovered ₹2 crore in penalties from those caught putting up illegal billboards. We started drives along all city roads and identified illegal billboards. But identifying an illegal billboard was not easy in the absence of codes. Therefore, we decided to give a code to each hoarding,” a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

The authority has told advertisers to put the code number, time for which the billboard is allowed and the category of the billboard.

“If any resident or motorist spots a billboard without code, then they can file a complaint with the authority. An action will be followed promptly. We will also recover the lost revenue from the person who has put the illegal hoarding,” the official said.

In financial year 2017-18, the authority earned ₹14 crore by selling advertisement rights along city roads. In financial year 2019-2020, it has so far collected ₹18 crore from advertisement rights.

“We hope that ₹4 crore more will be collected by March end of this financial year,” official said.

As per the advertising rules, the authority charges ₹218 per square feet for a month on hoardings.

top news
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities