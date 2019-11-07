Top UP forest dept official removed from post

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:04 IST

The state government on Thursday removed principal chief conservator of forest, Uttar Pradesh (PCCF-UP), Pawan Kumar on charges of corruption, an official spokesperson said.

Sources said that in July the then governor Ram Naik had written a letter to the chief minister’s office on the basis of a complaint filed against Kumar, who also held the post of the head of department of forest. A probe into the corruption charges was done in 2017. Kumar may have to face a probe soon, those in the know of things said.

Kumar’s removal was stated to be connected to allotment of forest land to an industrial house in Sonbhadra district and also for allegedly growing corruption in the department and inability to check the same.

A senior forest official from Prayagraj had filed a complaint with senior officials of the department in October, alleging that corruption was deep rooted in the department. This letter had caused flutter in the department as it gave details of how money meant for different works was siphoned off.