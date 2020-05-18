e-paper
Trade unions to hold nationwide protest against labour law changes on May 22

Similarly, demonstrations will also be organised in the state, district and block headquarters.

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) along with other national trade unions and federations have decided to hold a nationwide protest on May 22 against the ‘anti-labour policies’ of the central and state government.

They have also decided that they will take this matter to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). A one-day hunger strike will be observed at Rajghat, New Delhi. Similarly, demonstrations will also be organised in the state, district and block headquarters.

Himachal Pradesh’s convenor of the Joint Forum of Trade Union Kashmir Thakur said that the government and capitalists are using lockdown to increase exploitation of workers by making changes in labour laws.

He said that like other states, working hours in Himachal have also been increased from eight hours to 12 hours under the Amending Factories Act, 1948 which will result in exploitation and retrenchment of workers and labourers. Changes in Industrial Dispute Act 1947 will ease the process of retrenchment of workers and they will also be deprived of retrenchment compensation.

Joint Forum of Trade Unions have warned the central and state government to reverse anti-labour policies or they will intensify the labour movement.

Joint Forum of Trade Unions has also written a letter to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding this matter.

