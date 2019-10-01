Traffic police to use nasal filters

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:03 IST

Gurugram: Traffic police officials will now use respiratory nasal filters, instead of anti-pollution mask, to help themselves protect from rising air pollution in the city. Senior police officials said that the nasal filters are easier to use as compared to a regular face mask.

According to a statement released by the traffic police, officials will use the filters for a trial period of one month. Traffic police said that they were searching for an alternative to regular face masks which have been reportedly uncomfortable for the officials.

During the introductory session, Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that the traffic officials have found that the filters are more comfortable and easy to use as compared to a face mask.

“The masks have not been very comfortable for the traffic officials as they cover both the nose and mouth of the users. The cops find difficulty in interacting with the commuters and the sweat also creates an issue. To deal with the problem, we had been looking for an alternative. Then we came across these nasal respiratory filters. They can be easily attached to the nostrils and are almost invisible. The officials can easily talk while using them and escape the pollution also,” Garg said.

The traffic police will use the nasal filters, which have been provided by a private company as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), on a regular basis after getting feedback from the officials.

The nasal filters have been designed by alumni of IIT-Delhi and can be clipped onto the nostrils to prevent the particulate matter from entering the nose. They are one-time, anti-pollution filter which can last for a day.

