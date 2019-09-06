Train generator catches fire at New Delhi Railway Station, none hurt

cities

The rear generator car of a train that had arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Chandigarh to go to Kochuveli in Kerala caught fire on Friday afternoon.

Since the fire was in the generator car, no one was injured, railway officials said.

Delhi Fire Services sent 12 fire tenders to douse the fire. One the blaze was put off, the generator car was detached and was sent to the Nizamuddin depot for inspection. The train left for its destination after some delay.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm when the train was stationed at platform number eight.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer of the Delhi Fire Service, said soon as they received the fire call, they sent 12 fire tenders to control the fire.

“We found that it was a power car and no person was present in it. Our aim was to not let the fire spread to other coaches. Once the fire was controlled, the power car was detached from the train and was taken to a secluded area where the cooling process continued,” Garg said.

Chief public relation officer, northern railways, Deepak Kumar, said the train later departed for its destination. “The fire was in train number 12218, Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express. None of the passengers or railway staff were injured and the luggage of the passengers was safe,” he said.

