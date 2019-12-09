e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Trickster dupes Pammi Bai of ₹1 lakh for a song

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Patiala Punjabi folk singer Pammi Bai was duped of ₹1.10 lakh by a man, who introduced himself as a public relation officer of MTV channel, on the pretext of recording his song and video at Coke Studio.

Parmjeet Singh alias Pammi Bai told the police that he received an invitation for recording the song and video at Coke Studio through an email in February this year.

The man invited the singer for rehearsal on February 11 and for recording the next day at Mumbai. The accused asked the singer to deposit the above said amount in lieu of rights of the video. Pammi Bai deposited ₹52,800 in two instalments on February 6 and 7.

On February 10, the accused told the singer that he needs to deposit 1% tax on the ₹16 lakh meant for him. The singer deposited another ₹16,000 in his account the same day. A few hours later, the singer again received a call from the accused demanding ₹20,000 more against security fee for the video recording. Pammi Bai told the police that he paid another ₹21,000 to the accused on February 16.

Police said after receiving ₹20,000, the accused sent air ticket to singer which later turned to be fake when Pammi Bai and his troupe reached the Chandigarh airport.

Grain Market SHO Karnail Singh said, “After sending fake tickets, the accused informed the singer that the date of video recording has been postponed to February 18 and 19.”

“The accused took around ₹1.10 lakh from the singer on various counts. After the investigation, a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and investigations are on,” said the SHO.

top news
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana vet’s rape accused killing
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana vet’s rape accused killing
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities