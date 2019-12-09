Trickster dupes Pammi Bai of ₹1 lakh for a song

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:26 IST

Patiala Punjabi folk singer Pammi Bai was duped of ₹1.10 lakh by a man, who introduced himself as a public relation officer of MTV channel, on the pretext of recording his song and video at Coke Studio.

Parmjeet Singh alias Pammi Bai told the police that he received an invitation for recording the song and video at Coke Studio through an email in February this year.

The man invited the singer for rehearsal on February 11 and for recording the next day at Mumbai. The accused asked the singer to deposit the above said amount in lieu of rights of the video. Pammi Bai deposited ₹52,800 in two instalments on February 6 and 7.

On February 10, the accused told the singer that he needs to deposit 1% tax on the ₹16 lakh meant for him. The singer deposited another ₹16,000 in his account the same day. A few hours later, the singer again received a call from the accused demanding ₹20,000 more against security fee for the video recording. Pammi Bai told the police that he paid another ₹21,000 to the accused on February 16.

Police said after receiving ₹20,000, the accused sent air ticket to singer which later turned to be fake when Pammi Bai and his troupe reached the Chandigarh airport.

Grain Market SHO Karnail Singh said, “After sending fake tickets, the accused informed the singer that the date of video recording has been postponed to February 18 and 19.”

“The accused took around ₹1.10 lakh from the singer on various counts. After the investigation, a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and investigations are on,” said the SHO.