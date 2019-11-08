Trio held for theft worth Rs 2.25 lakh at car showrooms on Bengaluru-Mumbai highway

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:38 IST

PUNE Three men were arrested by the Hinjewadi police on Friday for robbing cash and other valuables from high-end car showrooms located on Bengaluru-Mumbai highway.

The total seizure is estimated to be worth Rs2.25lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Narayan Jalinder Kanade (21), a resident of Bavdhan; Rohit Shinde (20) and Prasad Shinde (20), both residents of Bavdhan slums.

According to Hinjewadi police station incharge, Yeshwant Gawari, the main accused, Kanade is a criminal on record who was taken into custody based on inputs by the criminal intelligence unit of the police station.

“A team of detection branch officials laid a trap and arrested him. During his interrogation, Kanade spilled the beans that he along with two others had carried out thefts at important plush car showrooms along the Bengaluru-Mumbai highway,” said Gawari.

“ The trio targeted Toyota, Maruti, Audi and other showrooms and robbed cash, laptops, cameras, tablets, power banks and other electronic gadgets estimated to be worth Rs 2.25 lakh. They have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will be produced before the court. The accused have seven theft-related offences against them at three police stations,” Gawari said.