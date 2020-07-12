e-paper
Home / Cities / Truck-car collision snuffs out two lives in Yamunanagar

Truck-car collision snuffs out two lives in Yamunanagar

Around 11pm near Buria Chowk, a truck hit the victims’ car and its driver fled the spot

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Two men were killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Yamunanagar late on Saturday.

The deceased are Prajwal of Fatehpur village and Vikrant of Nabh village.

Vikrant was son of local Congress leader Bodhraj, a former aide of ex-MLA Akram Khan.

Ghaseetu Ram, a relative of the victims, who is also the complainant in the case, said, “Around 11pm near Buria Chowk, a truck hit their car and its driver fled the spot. Both were taken to a hospital, but were declared brought dead upon arrival.”

An FIR was registered under sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC at Jagadhri City police station on Sunday.

