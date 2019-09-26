Truck runs over 20-year-old scooterist in Panchkula

cities

A 20-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his Activa scooter in Industrial Area, Phase 1, here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Kamal Gundli, a resident of HUDA quarters in Industrial Area, Phase 1, who was working as a supervisor with the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC).

Kamal’s father Kanshi Ram, 53, who is a junior engineer (JE) in the MC, said his son was supervising the sanitation staff in the Sector 19 rehri market. He said Kamal was going towards the MC office in Sector 14, while he was behind him on a motorcycle.

He said as they reached near plot number 180 in the Industrial Area, a rashly driven truck bearing a Haryana registration number hit Kamal’s scooter from the rear, ran him over and sped away.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gulab Singh said a police control room (PCR) vehicle reached the spot and took the victim to the civil hospital in Sector 6 here, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified truck driver at the Sector 20 police station..

