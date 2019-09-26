e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

Truck runs over 20-year-old scooterist in Panchkula

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his Activa scooter in Industrial Area, Phase 1, here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Kamal Gundli, a resident of HUDA quarters in Industrial Area, Phase 1, who was working as a supervisor with the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC).

Kamal’s father Kanshi Ram, 53, who is a junior engineer (JE) in the MC, said his son was supervising the sanitation staff in the Sector 19 rehri market. He said Kamal was going towards the MC office in Sector 14, while he was behind him on a motorcycle.

He said as they reached near plot number 180 in the Industrial Area, a rashly driven truck bearing a Haryana registration number hit Kamal’s scooter from the rear, ran him over and sped away.

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gulab Singh said a police control room (PCR) vehicle reached the spot and took the victim to the civil hospital in Sector 6 here, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified truck driver at the Sector 20 police station..

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 00:34 IST

trending topics
PM ModiDonald TrumpImran KhanDonald TrumpJammu and KashmirAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneRishabh PantRanveer SinghOnePlus 7TSharad PawarChinmayanandArvind Kejriwal
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss