Two die of suspected dengue in Lucknow

Two patients suspected to be suffering from dengue died in the city on Wednesday while 19 fresh dengue cases were reported by the health department in different hospitals, taking the total number of cases in Lucknow to 1,377 this year, said officials.

The deceased included a 35-year-old woman (a resident of Alambagh) who was suffering from high fever for the past one week and a 43-year-old man (resident of Faizabad road). However, health officials were yet to confirm them as dengue deaths.

The dengue cases were reported from Mahanagar, Telibagh, Ashiana, Chowk, Sharda Nagar, Golaganj, New Hyderabad and Balaganj. The health department conducted source reduction exercises here to check mosquito breeding.