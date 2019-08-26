Two directors of builder group booked for selling same flat to two persons

cities

Noida: Two directors of a builder group were booked by the Phase 3 police for allegedly duping a Ghaziabad resident of ₹49.5 lakh by selling him a flat that was already sold to another person in a project in Sector 119, Noida.

The victim complainant was identified as Shridhar Sahu, who had booked a flat in April 2017 in Unnati Fortune’s SSector 119 project, The Aranya.

“We paid nearly ₹46 lakh for the flat. Initially, a flat in tower one was allotted, then in tower five and finally, in tower 3. On March 13, 2018, we were sent another notice that the flat’s area has increased and charges for electricity meter, gas connection, water connection, etc., have also been added. Towards these, we paid another ₹3.6 lakh and, in January 2019, we took possession of the flat,” Sahu said.

He said in February, he rented out the flat to another person. However, in April, Sahu was informed by his tenant that a person had called him up to say that the same flat had been handed over to him as well and he also had the deed agreement to support this.

“On May 8, I got a call from a neighbour that a man who claimed to be a representative of a private bank had visited the flat and alleged that the flat had a bank loan against it and was actually the bank’s property. It was after this that I realised that the builder had defrauded us,” the complainant said.

A case was registered at the Phase 3 police station against two directors of the group, Anil Mithas and Madhu Mithas, under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

Both of them were not available for comment.

Police said the suspects are on the run and that is why they have not been questioned yet. “The case has been handed over to the Noida economic offences wing and an investigation is underway. Due legal action will be taken,” Devendra Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said.

