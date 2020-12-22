e-paper
Two employees of oil drilling company abducted in Arunachal Pradesh

According to reports, the miscreants had come looking for another employee of the company. But since he was on leave, they took away Gogoi and Kumar

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:59 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Two employees of a private oil drilling company were abducted by a group of unidentified miscreants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Monday evening.

According to officials, around 10 armed miscreants and took away PK Gogoi, a drilling superintendent, and Ram Kumar, a radio operator, from the company’s drilling location in Diyun, on foot.

“Ten people had come and abducted the two persons from the drilling site. The incident took place around 6.30pm,” said Devansh Yadav, deputy commissioner of Changlang.

Gogoi is a resident of Sivasagar in Assam while Kumar hails from Bihar. The company, Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, operates oil and gas drilling sites in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the miscreants had come looking for another employee of the company. But since he was on leave, they took away Gogoi and Kumar. The incident is believed to be the outcome of an unfulfilled extortion demand.

“There is no confirmation on which group or militant outfit have carried out the incident. We have informed police of the nearby district as the incident took place near the border. Hopefully, we will get some positive news soon,” said Yadav.

Changlang district shares its borders with four districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Tinsukia district of Assam as well as with Myanmar. The area is frequented by rebels from the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

