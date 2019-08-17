Two friends attacked with knives by another group

cities

Two men were injured after a group of two to three men attacked them with knives in south Delhi’s Tigri on Friday night after an argument, the police said.

One of the injured men suffered at least three deep stab wounds and is battling for his life at a government hospital. His friend had two stab wounds but is out of danger, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Parvinder Singh said a case of attempt to murder has been registered and one of the attackers has been arrested.

“Prime facie, it appears that the attack was the fallout of an enmity between the two groups. The exact reason is being ascertained,” said Singh. The arrested man has been identified as Anoop Rathore, an auto driver.

The injured men are Nitesh, 21, and his friend Mahesh, 22. Nitesh is an undergraduate correspondence student of Delhi University while Mahesh works with a private hospital in south Delhi.

Police said the two friends live with their families in Sangam Vihar’s G-block. On Friday evening, Nitesh and Mahesh had gone to Mangal Bazaar in Tigri when the incident happened.

“The two friends met Rathore, who was present there with his two friends. An argument broke out when the duo asked Rathore to stay away from a friend. A fight broke out and Rathore and his friends attacked the duo with knives and fled,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

A passerby called the police control room and the injured men were rushed to a government hospital. “We are conducting raids to nab the absconding men,” the additional DCP said.

