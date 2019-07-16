Two held for assaulting traffic policemen

New Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting traffic policemen and smashing their motorcycle after one of them was prosecuted for drink driving in north Delhi’s Subhash Place on Sunday evening, police said.

Parts of the incident were recorded on a mobile phone, apparently by someone known to the two men — Lucky, 19, and Akash, 23. The video showed them hurling vulgar abuses at the two traffic policemen, scuffling with them and repeatedly kicking their motorcycle to the ground.

The two policemen, one of them wearing a helmet, stood restrained even as one of the suspected duo accused them of not accepting money to let go of their scooter, which police later said was impounded by the traffic personnel.

The crime happened around 5.30 pm on Sunday while the traffic police were conducting a drive against drink driving in Subhash Place, Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said.

“There were two men and a woman on the scooter. The scooter rider Lucky was drunk. The traffic policemen prosecuted him and impounded his vehicle. The two men reacted by misbehaving with the policemen and obstructing them from performing their duty. We have arrested the duo,” said the DCP.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 21:55 IST