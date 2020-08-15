e-paper
Two held for forging railway ID cards, taking free rides

Two held for forging railway ID cards, taking free rides

Police identified the two as Martand Rubab Kamble, 21, from Sangli in Maharashtra and his associate as Omkar Bairagi Waghmode, 20, from Raigarh, Maharashtra.

delhi Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar said the security at the railway stations in capital had been tightened because of Independence Day.
Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar said the security at the railway stations in capital had been tightened because of Independence Day.(HT File (Representative Image))
         

Two men from Maharashtra were on Friday arrested at Nizamuddin railway station for allegedly carrying fake TTE (train ticket examiner) identity cards. Police said the two were caught as they were going to board a train to Amritsar, adding that the two men were using the fake ID cards to get free rides inside trains.



Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar said the security at the railway stations in capital had been tightened because of Independence Day. “Tickets and IDs of passengers were being checked at main hall entry gate of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. Our staff spotted two suspicious men who were stopped for checking. When asked for their identity cards, the duo introduced themselves as railway staff and said they have to board Golden Temple Express train,” Kumar said.

The DCP said, the policemen posted at the entry gate, however, found the two men suspicious. “The two men were asked to produce their government ID cards and when their ID cards were minutely examined it was found to be fake,” he said.

During interrogation, the DCP said, Martand Rubab said he used to earlier work with a railway vendor in a cyber cafe. “He was aware of the railway operations and how he could disguise as railway employee and travel far of destinations. He then made a fake railway employee ID and started travelling for free. The two then sold items inside the train. He then also roped in his cousin Omkar and using fake IDs started travelling in trains. We are probing of they used their identity cards for any other illegal activities,” Kumar said.

