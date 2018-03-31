Two held for replacing items bought from shopping portal with soap in Mumbai

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have arrested two people for allegedly replacing the contents of parcels from a leading online shopping portal with soaps and stealing the valuables ordered by customers.

According to the police, Vinay Ruke, the first accused in the case was working for a company which delivers products ordered by customers of the online portal.

Ruke used to collect the courier and take it to the second accused Farid Shaikh. Shaikh then used to open the parcel and replace it with soaps.

Their luck ran out after their employer received a complaint from a customer.

“When the company questioned the delivery boy, he denied changing the product. A complaint was then registered with the police and we interrogated Ruke, after which he spilled the beans,” said an officer.

The police said that Shaikh got Ruke the job and in return, used to tell him to get the product to him before delivering it.

Shaikh has another similar case against him at the same police station.

Police said that they are interrogating Ruke and Shaikh to gather more information about the number of products which were replaced with

soaps.