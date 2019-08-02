Two held guilty in 2016 autorickshaw rape case

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:59 IST

The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi held two men guilty in a gangrape case wherein a 21-year-old woman, who used to work at a call centre, was raped in an auto-rickshaw on December 12, 2016.

The court found Mohammad Irfan, 29, and Kamal Hasan, 21, guilty of the crime and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on August 8.

A year ago, Irfan, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, was awarded “life imprisonment until death” in another gangrape case that took place in November 2017. Irfan, along with Mohammad Garib and Kismat Ali, was convicted under Sections 376 D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for raping a 22-year-old Dehradun woman.

Investigations into the 2017 case had revealed that Irfan had raped another woman in December 2016, who had boarded his auto-rickshaw.

The current case dates back to December 12, 2016 when the 21- year-old victim was raped by the accused duo in a three-wheeler.

The girl mentioned that around 8pm that day, she left office and took a three-wheeler from the Piccadily chowk for her house. “The driver drove at high speed and jumped red light in Sector 32. Thereafter he came on the main link road and took the auto to an isolated place,” the woman said.

“They took me at knifepoint and told me that I should let them what they wanted to, else I will meet the same fate as a girl in Delhi did (Nirbhaya case). They said that they have done this with many girls and have killed them all. They told me if I kept quiet, they will let me go alive. They said they had a target of raping 1,000 girls,” the girl said. The accused then took turns to rape her.

The accused then dropped her at Tribune Chowk. The girl came home and narrated the incident to her mother and the next day, on December 13, 2016, an FIR was registered.

On December 17, 2016, the police had arrested 28-year-old Wasim Malik for the crime, who remained in jail for 16 months. The victim had even identified him.

But during the investigations into 2017 rape case, Irfan had revealed that he had raped another woman in December 2016, who had boarded his auto-rickshaw.

In August 2018, the victim identified Mohammad Irfan and Kamal Hassan before the additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi. The forensic report had also found Irfan’s DNA sample to be a “contributor” and Hassan’s sample had also matched with the specimen of the victim’s clothes.

Regarding wrong identification of Malik, the victim said that she wasn’t feeling well which led to wrong identification of Malik, who is innocent. Malik is now in high court and has sought ₹20 lakh compensation from Chandigarh police.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 00:59 IST