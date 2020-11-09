e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two killed, one injured as SUV rams auto in Chirag Delhi

Two killed, one injured as SUV rams auto in Chirag Delhi

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two persons were killed and another person was critically injured when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed an auto-rickshaw under the Chirag Delhi Flyover, on the erstwhile BRT corridor in South Delhi onSunday morning.

While the auto driver died on the spot in the head-on collision, one of the other two occupants of the autorickshaw, which was on the wrong carriageway, died on Monday, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old property dealer from Fatehpur Beri, has been arrested.

According to the police, the Greater Kailash police station received a call on Sunday morning about an accident on the erstwhile BRT corridor.

A police team reached the spot and found that a Land Cruiser Prado and autorickshaw were involved in the accident.

The three-wheeler had three occupants -- 43-year-old Arun Sahu and Pankaj Kumar, 35, both residents of Panchsheel, and the driver Vinod Kumar, who lived in Jasola.

All of them were rushed to different hospitals where the driver was pronounced dead while the other two were admitted for treatment, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Parvinder Singh said while Vinod Kumar was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Pankaj Kumar was admitted there for treatment.

“Sahu was admitted at Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute in Sheikh Sarai for treatment. On Monday morning, Pankaj succumbed to his injuries. Sahu continues to be under treatment,” Singh said.

The families of all three were informed and the bodies of Vinod and Pankaj were sent for a post mortem examination.

Police said both Pankaj and Sahu are labourers.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered and the driver of the SUV, identified as Surender Sahlot, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, was arrested.

“Initial probe suggested Sahlot was driving the SUV and was alone . He was not drunk. Sahlot told police he had left his house to meet someone in New Delhi area when the accident took place. He is a property dealer and runs an office from Vasant Kunj,” Singh said.

Police are checking CCTV footage to establish the sequence of incidents.

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In