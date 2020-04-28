e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two lose money while selling products online

Two lose money while selling products online

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In two separate incidents of cheating, two women lost money while trying to sell products on an online portal. In both incidents, scamsters posed as customers and sent them links of money transfer application.

Garima Sahu, 23, a student at Kopar Khairane, wanted to sell her phone and she posted an advertisement on the portal. On Sunday, a caller said he wanted to buy her phone for ₹10,000 and sent her a scan code through WhatsApp. When Sahu scanned it and completed the transaction, she lost ₹10,000.

“When she told the caller, he said it happened by mistake and sent her another scan code. She again lost ₹10,000. The accused said there was a technical issue and to gain her trust, he paid her Re1 to show payment is happening from his end. When he sent her the code the third time, she lost ₹20,000,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

Sahu collectively lost ₹40,000 in the fraud.

In the second incident, an Ulwe resident Rita Pandey, 36, was cheated of ₹10,000 when she while trying to sell her dress on the same portal.

Pandey, a nurse with a Chembur based private hospital, had put up an advertisement on April 21.

“Pandey received a call within an hour of posting the advertisement. The caller said he will pay ₹5,000 online and sent her a link for the transaction. But, money was deducted from Pandey’s account,” said an officer from Nhava Sheva police station.

Claiming it was a faulty transaction, the accused sent her another link, and she lost another ₹5,000.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: German doctors pose naked online to protest lack of PPE
LIVE: German doctors pose naked online to protest lack of PPE
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities