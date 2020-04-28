Two lose money while selling products online

cities

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:23 IST

In two separate incidents of cheating, two women lost money while trying to sell products on an online portal. In both incidents, scamsters posed as customers and sent them links of money transfer application.

Garima Sahu, 23, a student at Kopar Khairane, wanted to sell her phone and she posted an advertisement on the portal. On Sunday, a caller said he wanted to buy her phone for ₹10,000 and sent her a scan code through WhatsApp. When Sahu scanned it and completed the transaction, she lost ₹10,000.

“When she told the caller, he said it happened by mistake and sent her another scan code. She again lost ₹10,000. The accused said there was a technical issue and to gain her trust, he paid her Re1 to show payment is happening from his end. When he sent her the code the third time, she lost ₹20,000,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.

Sahu collectively lost ₹40,000 in the fraud.

In the second incident, an Ulwe resident Rita Pandey, 36, was cheated of ₹10,000 when she while trying to sell her dress on the same portal.

Pandey, a nurse with a Chembur based private hospital, had put up an advertisement on April 21.

“Pandey received a call within an hour of posting the advertisement. The caller said he will pay ₹5,000 online and sent her a link for the transaction. But, money was deducted from Pandey’s account,” said an officer from Nhava Sheva police station.

Claiming it was a faulty transaction, the accused sent her another link, and she lost another ₹5,000.