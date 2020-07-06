e-paper
Two new Covid-19 cases in Himachal’s Hamirpur district take state’s corona count to 1,065

Both patients were in institutional quarantine and on their way back from Noida and Delhi when they tested positive

chandigarh Updated: Jul 06, 2020 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Ridge being sanitised by health workers in Shimla. Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman has urged people of the state to observe all precautions to combat coronavirus during the unlock period. He said as economic and tourism activities pick up, it’s all the more important to stay alert.
The Ridge being sanitised by health workers in Shimla. Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman has urged people of the state to observe all precautions to combat coronavirus during the unlock period. He said as economic and tourism activities pick up, it’s all the more important to stay alert. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported two new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus count to 1,065.

Both the new cases were reported from Barsar town of Hamirpur and have a travel history to Noida and Delhi.

Hamirpur district now has 267 coronavirus cases of which 78 are active.

A 29-year-old man from Batari village in Barsar was found positive when he was in institutional quarantine at Dungri on his way back from Noida.

A 53-year-old man from Jhiljari village in Barsar was in institutional quarantine at Deotsidh while returning from Delhi when he tested positive.

‘STAY ALERT AS UNLOCK UNDERWAY’

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman has urged people of the state to observe all precautions to combat coronavirus during the unlock period. He said the process has started in a phased manner.

Dhiman said that as economic and tourism activities increase in the state, it’s all the more important to stay alert. He urged people not to be afraid of coronavirus but to follow guidelines of maintaining hygiene and social distancing, avoiding crowded places, wearing a mask and not touching the nose, eyes and mouth. He urged people to avoid going to wards in hospital where patients of coronavirus are being treated.

He said in case a person is suffering from fever, cough, cold or having difficulty in breathing, he/she should contact helpline number 104 or avail services of e-Sanjeevani OPD.

