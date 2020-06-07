Two of family among three Covid-19 positive cases in Mohali; district count climbs to 131

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:57 IST

Three people, including the wife and son of an infected person, tested positive for coronavirus disease in Mohali on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 131.

Two days after a resident of Sector 70 tested positive for Covid-19, the tests of his 57-year-old wife and 30-year-old son also confirmed infection.

The third case is of a 32-year-old photographer from Dhakoli in Zirakpur. He had gone to Amritsar on an assignment with his friends, and returned on June 1.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said it is suspected the man got infected during his trip to Amritsar. His contact tracing is being conducted, he said.

All the patients have been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, and they are responding well to the treatment, he said.

At present, Mohali has 20 active cases, as 108 people have recovered while three have succumbed to the disease. The recovery rate stands at 82% and the case fatality rate at 2.3%.