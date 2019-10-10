Two Punjab officials found guilty in 2012 graft case

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:44 IST

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has convicted two Punjab officials in a 2012 graft case involving ₹10,000.

The convicts have been identified as Tejbir Singh Walia, who was posted as a superintendent in the department of home affairs and justice, Punjab, and Khushhal Singh, who was a clerk in the water supply and sanitation department in Muktsar. The two were caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 as bribe for extending the jurisdiction of a transporter’s arms licence.

The two have been held guilty under Sections 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act), 13(1)(d) read with 13(2), both concerning criminal misconduct by a public servant, of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The quantum will be pronounced on October 11.

SOUGHT ₹10K FROM A TRANSPORTER FOR ARMS LICENCE

Rajinder Singh, a private transporter, had complained to the CBI on August 28, 2012. He alleged he had applied for extension of the jurisdiction of his arms licence valid in Punjab to Chandigarh, Haryana and Rajasthan. The application was forwarded to the secretary, department of home affairs and justice, Punjab, but he got to know that it was misplaced.

On August 23, 2012, he discussed the issue with Khushhal Singh, who instructed him to meet Tejbir Singh Walia and pay ₹10,000 bribe. Even Walia assured him that the work will be done, but after he paid the bribe.

As Rajinder did not want to give the bribe, he approached the CBI, following which a trap was laid to catch the two officials red-handed.

Special public prosecutor KP Singh said the CBI had a call recording that established that Khushhal had asked the complainant to give the bribe to Walia. During the trial, the complainant died while the process of recording the statement was pending. However, all prosecution witnesses supported the its theory. After the arguments, the court held the duo guilty and the two were taken into custody.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:44 IST