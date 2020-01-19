Two trick senior citizen into giving his gold jewellery

cities

A 70-year-old retired teacher lost his gold jewellery worth ₹1.25 lakh at Airoli on Friday morning when the accused tricked into giving his valuables in a paper packet.

Pratapsingh Deshmukh went out to buy grocery when a man stopped him near Chincholi garden at Sector 5.

“The accused was wearing sunglasses and a white shirt . He told him that a ‘checking’ was going on ahead and advised him to keep all jewellery hidden,” said an officer from Rabale police station.

As the main accused was talking to the senior citizen, his accomplice came and after listening to them, he removed his gold chain and wrapped it in a piece of paper. Deshmukh was convinced and he too removed his gold chain and rings and wrapped them.

They asked Deshmukh to give the gold to them to help him wrap it properly. Deshmukh gave the valuables to them and they returned it to him.

When the duo left on the same bike, Deshmukh realised something was wrong.

When he checked his pocket for the valuables, he could not find it. The Rabale police have registered a case of cheating against the two. The police said Deshmukh has given them the men’s description and they are checking for leads.