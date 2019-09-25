Two-wheeler of DUI stolen from Panjab University campus

cities

Two-wheeler of Panjab University (PU) dean university instructions (DUI) was stolen from the varsity campus, police said on Tuesday.

Investigating official said that DUI Shankarji Jha had parked his Activa scooter outside Arts Block 1 and 2on Sunday evening. “I had parked my Activa scooter in a separate parking space around 7pm. When I returned on the next morning around 8am, I found it missing. After looking in the nearby area, I didn’t find it and filed a police complaint,” said Jha.

Following the complaint, officials of Sector 11 police station have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) against unidentified people.

They are trying to collect the footages of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed in the nearby blocks to ascertain the identity of the accused, who are absconding.

Another case of the theft of an Activa was reported from Sector 10 where a woman resident of Nayagaon alleged that her vehicle that had been parked near Leisure Valley was stolen. A case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 00:38 IST