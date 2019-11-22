U14 Varroc Cup: Vengsarkar Cricket Academy dusted at home

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:44 IST

puneletters@htlvie.com

Pune: Inexperience of chasing down big totals let down Vengsarkar Cricket Academy (VCA) as they lost by 26 runs against Aryans Academy in the final of the under-14, 40-over Varroc Cup at Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon on Friday.

VCA lost wickets at regular intervals with Tanshiq Khedkar (52) and Narayan Doke (31) being the sole duo to last long at the centre. Khedkar getting run out in the 33rd over allowed Aryans to walk home with the victory.

“Chasing is always difficult. If we had batted first then we could had performed better. Since we opened with the bat most the innings in this season, our inexperience of chasing a big total let us down,” said Vaibhav Agam, captain and wicketkeeper of VCA, who scored 26 runs.

VCA never get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In-form player Om Bhabad could only manage 27 and once he was back to the pavilion, wickets kept tumbling.

“We should have restricted them inside 150 and the outcome could have been different. Our bowling needs to improve. Aryans kept taking a lot of singles which helped them to score big,” said Agam.

Sudarshan’s gritty knock

With Rithwik Rade getting out in the fourth over of the match, Sudarshan Kunhar walked in early. Kunhar, the man of the match in the last league, started on a positive note and build up the innings by rotating strike.

Knuhar was scoring run a ball while his partner Advik Tiwary was playing a supporting role. The duo added 126 runs in 26 overs before Tanshiq Khedkar managed to break the partnership by taking the wicket of Tiwary.

Kunhar was impressive with his shots as boundaries came all around the ground. He was getting closer to the three-figure mark before Akshat bowled him in the 32nd over. Kunhar hit 14 boundaries during his innings.

“I am an attacking player. If situation demands I slow down my innings,” said Kunhar, who scored 217 runs in four matches and took 8 wickets to bag the man of the series award.

In the last eight overs, VCA’s tight bowling restricted the opponent on 198 for the loss of seven wickets.

Brief scores: Aryans Academy 198 for 7 in 40 overs (Sudarshan Kunhar 92, Advik Tiwary 40, Soham Gaikwad 2-21) beat Vengsarkar Cricket Academy 172 all out in 37.3 overs (Tanishq Khedkar 52, Narayan Doke 32, Kartik Shewale 3-22)

Results

Aryans Academy win by 26 runs

Man of the match: Sudarshan Kunhar: Runs: 92, balls 88, 14 fours

Man of the series: Sudarshan Kunhar: Matches: 4; Runs: 217, Wickets: 8

Sudarshan Kunhar: Man of the match / Man of the series