e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

UK counter-terror police charge British-Sikh duo with charity fraud

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Britain’s counter-terrorism officers said they have charged a British-Sikh duo with fraud offences relating to charitable funds after they had been arrested in July.

Rajbinder Kaur, 50, is charged with money laundering and six counts of theft amounting to 50,000 pounds (₹43 lakh) and 38-year-old Kaldip Singh Lehal is charged with providing false or misleading information to the UK’s charity watchdog Charity Commission. The Birmingham-based pair, believed to be related as brother and sister, are linked to Sikh Youth UK and were arrested on July 3 by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCU).

“Kaur has been charged with money laundering, six counts of theft amounting to 50,000 pounds and one count under Section 60 of the Charities Act 2011 – knowingly or recklessly provide false or misleading information to the (Charity) Commission,” a West Midlands Police statement said.

“Lehal has been charged with one count under Section 60 of the Charities Act 2011 – knowingly or recklessly provide false or misleading information to the commission. They have been bailed to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on October 31,” it said.

The Charity Commission confirmed it is conducting a statutory inquiry into the Sikh Youth UK.

“We have worked closely with the police to support their investigation. We intend to publish a full report setting out our findings on conclusion of the inquiry,” a commission spokesperson said.

The British Sikh outfit describes itself as a national organisation raising awareness on social evils and supporting the victims of sexual grooming, substance abuse and domestic violence within the community. Some of its activities have included commemorating those who died during Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in 1984.

It is not a registered UK charity, but the country’s independent charities watchdog said it has jurisdiction over its activities due to the funds being charitable. The Charity Commission said its inquiry will examine all aspects of the group’s functioning as well as its status in order to determine whether it is a charity in law.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:04 IST

top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities