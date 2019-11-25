e-paper
Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Uncles, their 3 sons booked for hacking 30-year-old to death

Police say the victim was hacked to death with a dagger when he intervened to rescue his mother who was being thrashed by the accused

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Five persons were booked for the murder of a 30-year-old man at Makhanwindi village in Amritsar district’s Jandiala sub-division after the victim on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

All the accused are related to the victim, Manga Singh, who worked as a labourer. The suspects, identified as Sukhdev Singh (cousin brother of the victim’s father), his sons Sukhwinder Singh alias Sonu and Vijay, Mukhtiyar Singh (also cousin of the victim’s father) and his son Polish, are absconding.

No FIR (first information report) was registered till Sunday even as the assault on Manga took place on Friday as the family had not filed a police complaint. The police said Manga was attacked with a dagger when he intervened to save his mother who was being thrashed by the accused.

In her complaint, Aman, the victim’s wife, said, “At around 9.30am on Friday, when my mother-in-law Sarabjeet Kaur went outside house the accused started thrashing over some old family dispute. As soon as my husband rushed to save his mother, Sukhwinder attacked him on the head with a dagger while others started beating him up.”

“When we raised an alarm, the accused flew from the spot. My husband received injuries on his head. We rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar.

The couple has two sons aged six and four.

Jandiala station house officer (SHO) Amolak Singh said, “We have started investigation. The families had an old rivalry. Our preliminary investigation suggests that the victim’s younger brother, Kashmir Singh, has illicit relations with Sonu’s wife. Both are at large.”

A case has been registered against five accused under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

