Unemployed BEd teachers hold protest in front of Vijay Inder Singla’s house

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Police try to keep the protesting members of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union away from Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s residence in Sangrur on Sunday.
Police try to keep the protesting members of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union away from Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s residence in Sangrur on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

Up in arms against the state government, members of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union marched towards the residence of education minister Vijay Inder Singla here on Sunday.

The protesting members raised slogans against the state government. The protest march started from the deputy commissioner office. The agitating teachers also tried to enter Singla’s residence but were stopped by the police.

The cops tried to pacify the protesters, however, a meeting between the teachers and deputy superintendent of police (DSP-rural) Satpal Sharma ended without any conclusion. The teachers were demanding release of their union members who were arrested in Mohali and recruitment for 15,000 vacant posts among other things .

Union president Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan said, before the state assembly elections, the Congress had promised to provide jobs in each family but after forming the government, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh denied the same.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 23:30 IST

