e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Unidentified youth found murdered in Ludhiana’s Railway Colony Number 5

Unidentified youth found murdered in Ludhiana’s Railway Colony Number 5

Body bore stab wounds and ligature mark; police awaiting autopsy report to establish cause of death

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police investigating the murder at Railway Colony Number 5 in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Police investigating the murder at Railway Colony Number 5 in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
         

Police have initiated a murder probe after the body of an unidentified man was found at a demolished structure in Railway Colony Number 5 on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the body of deceased, who appeared to be in the 20s, bore stab wounds on the head and face, and ligature marks on the neck, indicating he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and strangled.

However, the cause behind the death has not been ascertained. Police have sent the body to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy.

Sub-inspector Richa Rani, SHO, Division Number 5 police station, said the deceased seemed to have died three days ago. No wallet or mobile phone was found on his person. Police questioned the colony people living nearby,but no one could identify him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified assailants at the Division Number 5 police station. Further investigation is underway.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways modifies order, allows wait-listed passengers to board trains
Railways modifies order, allows wait-listed passengers to board trains
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In