Unidentified youth found murdered in Ludhiana’s Railway Colony Number 5

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:16 IST

Police have initiated a murder probe after the body of an unidentified man was found at a demolished structure in Railway Colony Number 5 on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the body of deceased, who appeared to be in the 20s, bore stab wounds on the head and face, and ligature marks on the neck, indicating he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and strangled.

However, the cause behind the death has not been ascertained. Police have sent the body to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy.

Sub-inspector Richa Rani, SHO, Division Number 5 police station, said the deceased seemed to have died three days ago. No wallet or mobile phone was found on his person. Police questioned the colony people living nearby,but no one could identify him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified assailants at the Division Number 5 police station. Further investigation is underway.