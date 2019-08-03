Unnao case: Lawyers demand compensation for their injured colleague

lucknow

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:49 IST

The Oudh Bar Association of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the lawyer, who was critically injured in a car-truck collision along with the Unnao gang-rape survivor in Rae Bareli on July 28.

The Central Bar Association of the Lucknow district court has also demanded compensation of the same amount for him and passed a resolution to this effect at a meeting on Saturday.

The lawyer is undergoing treatment at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre in Lucknow along with the rape survivor, whose aunt and another woman relative were killed in the accident that took place in Rae Bareli on July 28.

“The entire family of the advocate is having a tough time. The state government must give financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the lawyer’s family,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, president, Oudh Bar Association (OBA), on Saturday.

The OBA has also forwarded a letter to UP law minister Brajesh Pathak, demanding compensation for the lawyer.

In compliance with a Supreme Court order, the state government has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the family members of the rape survivor.

Sanjeev Pandey, general secretary of the Central Bar Association, said: “When the state government can give compensation of Rs 25 lakh to kin of rape victim, then compensation must also be given to the critically injured lawyer.”

The Central Bar Association has also decided to hand over to the district magistrate a memorandum addressed to the chief minister on the issue.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 21:38 IST