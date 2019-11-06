Untreated sewage from Kansal village is killing trees in and around City Forest

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 00:46 IST

The continuous flow of untreated sewage from Kansal village, Punjab, is adversely affecting the flora in an around the City Forest near Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden.

More than 100 trees are lying dead and others have been partially damaged by the untreated water.

During a spot visit by an HT correspondent, it was found that the discharge of untreated sewage from Kansal village into the forest area, and also in some

portions of the forest area adjoining the Rock Garden and City Forest, is untreated and remains stagnant.

A senior official of the forest department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “The untreated water is spread in around 10-acre land. Since the trees remain submerged in that very water throughout the year, many valuable trees in the forest area and nearby areas have dried up.”

He added that around 100 trees in the area have been majorly affected by the sewage.

More than 100 trees spread over 10-acre land of City Forest near Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake have dried up after the release of untreated sewage. ( GURMINDER SINGH/HT )

SKIN DISEASE DETECTED AMONG DEER

The untreated water is affecting the animal habitat of the forest too. Last year in 2018, a sambar deer came contracted skin disease as a result of drinking untreated waste water released into the forest

The official added that despite writing many letters to the additional chief secretary of Punjab and Haryana, no concrete action has been taken so far to resolve the issue and save the forest biodiversity.

Sukhwinder Talwar, a frequent visitor, said, “The Nagar Van is a poor joke. The area is fed with untreated sewage which is killing trees.”

Chief conservator of forest Debendra Dalai said, “The forest department of Chandigarh has been trying to rehabilitate the site. To stop sewage, the forest department has stated bio-treatment of the waste water by the way of oxidation on one side of the forest. The other side is still in progress.”

Dalai added that during Van Mahotsav, many trees were planted. Former chief conservator of forest Santosh Kumar said, “The impact of untreated water on the forest can be clearly seen at the entrance of the Nagar Van, where around 10 trees are lying dead and dried up.

We never removed the trees because a lot of birds and squirrels live in them.”