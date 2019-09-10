UP cabinet approves ‘interim relief’ for rape, mob lynching victims

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:17 IST

MINISTER SAYS They can be provided 25% of the monetary compensation as an interim relief during inquiry into charges by police

Victims of various crimes including mob lynching, rape and acid attack in Uttar Pradesh will now be entitled to 25% of the total monetary compensation fixed in each crime separately, as an ‘interim relief’, pending an inquiry into the matter.

The UP cabinet cleared a proposal in this regard at its meeting presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday. The cabinet approved 10 other proposals, including fixing the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy at Rs 1,835 per quintal.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, minister Siddharthnath Singh said, “The victims of various crimes, including mob lynching, can be provided 25% of the monetary compensation as an interim relief during inquiry into the charges by the police after an approval by the district magistrate concerned.”

The decision, he said, was taken in keeping with the Supreme Court’s directions issued in July, 2018.

At present the compensation was provided only after the completion of inquiry and the victims or their family members were deprived of interim relief, he said.

The compensation amount, he said, had been fixed differently for victims of different crimes. “There are various categories of compensation even for mob lynching victims,” the minister pointed out.

The cabinet also cleared the proposal seeking GST waiver for the Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Super 30’, a Hindi film based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician who runs a coaching named Super 30 for IIT aspirants.

“The chief minister also directed the department concerned to prepare a proposal for giving a similar GST concession to the movie, ‘The Tashkent Files,’ the story of which is woven around the mysterious death of India’s second Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri,” said Singh.

The cabinet okayed the proposal for Rs 3,221 crore government guarantee for 23 cooperative sugar mills for the 2019-20 crushing season. It also approved the new agriculture export policy seeking to double agriculture export by 2024.

The government will make gram sabha’s 59.79 hectares land available free of cost for the development of Jewar international airport in Bulandshahr district. The cabinet approved a proposal in this regard.

SPECIAL SESSION ON OCT 2

A special session of UP’s bi-cameral legislature comprising the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad will be convened on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

As per the proposal approved by the cabinet, the session will begin on October 2 at 11 am lasting till October 3 night.

CABINET DECISIONS

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 17:17 IST